DepEd: Assessment on missed school days ongoing vs. learning loss

Education Secretary Sonny Angara on Thursday said there’s an ongoing assessment of missed school days to prevent learning loss amid the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (International Name: Trami).

‘Baka umabot na kasi sa punto na sobrang dami na ‘yung na-miss na hindi nila ma-recover. So ‘yun ang concern namin ngayon dahil parang napapadalas na ‘yung mga bagyo at talagang importante diyan, hindi learning loss ang nangyayari (It might come to a point that they have missed so much that they can no longer recover. So, our concern now really is that typhoons are becoming more frequent and what’s important is that no learning loss will happen),’ he said in an ambush interview.

To catch up on missed school days, Angara said school heads have the authority to implement make-up or Saturday classes.

‘Iiwan na namin iyon sa mga principals, sa teachers, sa mga schedule nila, basta flexible tayo (We will leave it up to the principals, teachers, in their schedules, we’re flexible),’ he said.

‘Kung kailan

nila gustong gawin dahil alam natin sa baba, medyo may kanya-kanyang limitasyon sila (Whenever they want to do it because we know their limitations on the ground).’

The education chief likewise said a study is underway on the possibility of blended, online learning setup, or hybrid schedules which could also help address classroom congestions.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, 19,100,262 learners in 37,375 schools were affected nationwide.

At least 773,739 teaching and non-teaching personnel were also affected in these schools, which suspended in-person classes at all levels.

The DepEd also reported flooding and landslide incidents in 144 schools in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

The Bicol region recorded the highest number of flooded and landslide-hit schools, with 90 schools in 23 municipalities.

Damage to infrastructure, meanwhile, rose to PHP1.06 billion, comprising 322 totally damaged and 504 partially damaged classrooms.

DepEd said PHP805 million will be needed for reconstruction, and PHP252 million for major repairs.

To date, 352 schools are now being used as evacuation centers in nine regions including CAR, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Central and Eastern Visayas, and Soccsksargen.

Source: Philippines News agency