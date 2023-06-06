Palace declares June 23 as non-working holiday in Batac City

Malacañang has declared June 23 as a special non-working holiday in this city to mark its 16th charter anniversary, the city government here announced on Tuesday. The office of the city mayor Albert Chua has requested the declaration of a holiday on June 23 to give residents the time to enjoy the celebration. This was contained in Proclamation No. 248 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on June 5. As of this posting, the city government of Batac has yet to announce the highlights of this year's celebration. Previously, the city government has been spearheading a food fair and bazaar showcasing the city of Batac's products to restimulate the local economy. 'The participants are strictly for booth type business only such as those who sell cooked and uncooked food, non-alcoholic beverages and all brand new dry goods,' an earlier statement read. Batac City is known for its famous empanada, considered as its one-town, one-product (OTOP). Locals and tourists alike enjoy this half-moon orange snack of crisp, thin rice flour wrapper stuffed with grated green papaya, mongo, longganisa, and egg. It is deep-fried and dipped in spicy Ilocos vinegar. People come and go at the Batac riverside 'Empanadaan" as several stalls also sell 'miki' (noodle soup) and 'tuno-tuno" (grilled meat). To accommodate more customers, they even expanded to an adjacent lot, in front of the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School while the area is undergoing improvement and expansion.

Source: Philippines News Agency