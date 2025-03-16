Silang: The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has announced a financial grant of PHP300 million to the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA). This funding aims to improve the academy’s facilities and provide advanced training resources for its cadets.

According to Philippines News Agency, PAGCOR chair and chief executive officer Alejandro Tengco highlighted the gaming regulator’s commitment to supporting the law enforcement community during the 45th PNPA Alumni Homecoming at Camp Gen. Mariano Castañeda. Tengco emphasized that while PAGCOR’s main role is to regulate the gaming industry, it also holds a responsibility to support institutions like the PNPA and the national police.

The grant from PAGCOR will be allocated for several projects at the PNPA, including the construction of a PNPA Alumni Association building. This facility will serve as both an administrative office and a dormitory for visiting alumni. Additionally, the grant will fund the upgrade of the Crime Scene Plaza, which

serves as a training ground for forensic and investigative procedures, as well as the purchase of firearms training simulators.

The gaming corporation will also assist the police academy in acquiring crime mapping and predictive policing software. This will support cadets’ training in crime analysis, visualization, prevention, and cybercrime investigations. Furthermore, an ambulance equipped with various medical necessities will be provided to the PNPA next week.

Tengco stated that technology is an essential component of modern law enforcement, and it is crucial for cadets to have access to contemporary facilities and training innovations. During the event, Tengco also handed over a check worth PHP2.2 million to the PNPA Alumni Association Inc. for the purchase of a new service vehicle and 100 computer tablets, aiming to enhance mobility and learning for cadets and alumni involved in continuing education.

He also acknowledged the contributions of licensed casino foundations, which have collectively provide

d nearly PHP700 million to police-related projects since 2017.