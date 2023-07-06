Pag-IBIG-Lalamove partnership to empower partner drivers

MANILA - The partnership recently inked by Pag-IBIG Fund and Lalamove has brought partner drivers of the leading on-demand delivery platform one step closer to reaching their dreams of a financially secure future and homeownership. According to a Thursday news release, the signed memorandum of agreement between Pag-IBIG and Lalamove ensured that partner drivers of the same-day delivery app gain access to the many benefits and services offered by Pag-IBIG Fund, which include opportunities for high-yield savings, as well as access to cash and housing loans. By being Pag-IBIG members, partner drivers may now be able to avail of affordable home financing under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. which aims to make available 6 million housing units to underserved Filipino families by 2028. 'Pag-IBIG Fund's primary objectives have always been centered on helping Filipinos earn from their savings and to attain their dream homes. We laud Lalamove for actively offering these benefits to its partner drivers. This is hopefully the first of many partnerships of this kind,' Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta. For Lalamove Philippines Managing Director Djon Nacario, this partnership solidifies the goal of both Pag-IBIG and Lalamove to make accessibility tangible for partner drivers. 'This partnership with Pag-IBIG Fund is part of our objective to continuously empower our partner drivers and help them through meaningful partnerships like this in turning their dreams into reality for themselves and their families,' he said. With the partnership, Lalamove's partner drivers can now find assigned Pag-IBIG Fund personnel, aptly called Lingkod Pag-IBIG, available in Lalamove's offices and through timely events in Metro Manila, Pampanga and Cebu to aid those looking to enjoy Pag-IBIG Fund's benefits of savings and home financing. Nacario said he is looking forward to 'more partner drivers who will enjoy their improved quality of life through this partnership.' 'We now have a lot of partner drivers across Luzon and in Cebu who fulfill same-day motorcycle and truck delivery. This community of hardworking individuals deserves nothing but the best services, and this is something that we will continue to do for them,' he said. Pag-IBIG Asenso Rider Raffle Promo Lalamove partner drivers - whether full-time or part-time - can also get a chance to be one of the lucky winners of 10 brand-new motorcycles in the Pag-IBIG Asenso Rider Raffle Promo. Any Lalamove partner driver who is an active Pag-IBIG member and has been contributing for the last six months is qualified to join the promo. Lalamove partner drivers who are not yet Pag-IBIG members can still join by paying the minimum savings/contribution requirement for each draw.

Source: Philippines News Agency