Paeng damage in Bicol placed at P93.1-M

At least PHP93.1 million worth of crops, fisheries, and power and flood control projects were destroyed as Tropical Storm Paeng battered Bicol on Saturday, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in the region said on Sunday.

In an interview, Gremil Alexis Naz, OCD-Bicol spokesperson, said the initial consolidated damage reports came from the provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon.

“For Albay, the cost of damage in agriculture is PHP22 million, for Camarines Sur damage in rice, high-value crops and fisheries reached PHP66.5 million, Masbate with PHP2.9 million and in Sorsogon, PHP129,433 damage,” he said.

A total of PHP1.4 million worth of damage to local infrastructures were reported in Caramoan, Camarines Sur.

The Department of Agriculture said 5,954 hectares of agriculture crops including rice, high-value crops, coconut and fisheries were destroyed.

“At least 9,414 farmers and fisherfolk were affected by the weather disturbance,” Naz said.

Meanwhile, a total of 74 houses in Masbate and Sorsogon were damaged by Paeng. One was totally damaged while 73 were partially damaged.

Naz said they are still waiting for the other provinces to submit the initial assessment of the extent of damage.

OCD-Bicol also recorded 139 floodings in Camarines Sur, Masbate, Sorsogon, and Camarines Norte.

At least eight rain-induced landslides were reported in Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes.

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Bicol said five national roads are currently affected.

Three national roads in Camarines Sur are reported as one-lane passable. One in Camarines Norte is impassable to all vehicles and a national road in Albay is not passable to light vehicles.

On the other hand, some 25 flights from Bicol going to Metro Manila and Cebu were canceled.

Some 40 local roads, bridges, and spillways in Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte are currently affected.

On Saturday, Paeng first made landfall in Virac, Catanduanes, at 1:10 a.m. and a second one in Caramoan, Camarines Sur at around 1:40 a.m.

It is now over the West Philippine Sea and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday morning, according to the 5 a.m bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration

Source: Philippines News Agency