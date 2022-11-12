P866-K smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu town

Authorities have seized some PHP866,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in a remote village of Sulu, a top police official said Friday.

Col. Richard Verceles, operations chief of the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao (APC-WM), said the cigarettes were seized around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in Barangay Buansa, Indanan, Sulu.

Verceles said members of the Indanan police were on mobile patrol when they received information that several boxes of smuggled cigarettes were unloaded in Sitio Subah Pamawlan, Barangay Buansa.

The policemen managed to seize 73 master cases of assorted cigarettes in the area.

However, Verceles said no one was arrested as the supposed owner of the contraband fled upon noticing the presence of policemen.

He said the confiscated smuggled cargo was brought to the Indanan police station for documentation before their turnover to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

Thursday’s confiscation was the third time this month in the jurisdiction of the APC-WM.

On Nov. 2, two persons were arrested and PHP7.2 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized along Governor Camins Avenue, Barangay Baliwasan here.

On Nov. 5, a suspect was arrested and more than PHP1.3 million worth of the same shipment was seized at Governor Ramos Avenue, Barangay Santa Maria, also in this city

Source: Philippines News Agency