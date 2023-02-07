P10.7-M illegal drugs seized from Jan. 23-29: NCRPO

MANILA: Police officers in Metro Manila have seized over PHP10.7 million worth of illegal drugs from Jan. 23 to 29, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) bared Monday.

In a press briefing at the NCRPO headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, deputy regional director for operation, Brig. Gen. Jack Wanky, said these illegal drugs were seized in 348 police operations during the period.

He said a total of 486 drug suspects were also arrested.

Wanky added that these operations also resulted in the arrest of 17 persons for illegal possession of firearms while 19 firearms were seized.

"I commend the unwavering effort of the five police districts and regional operating units of NCRPO in the conduct of One-Time-Big-Time operation to arrest wanted persons, curb the proliferation of illegal drugs, vices, and all forms of criminality in the community. Your collaborative effort brought our organization to greater heights in the delivery of genuine public service that is seen, felt, and appreciated by our people through extraordinary police service," said NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo.

In the same briefing, victims of sensational crimes, their families and relatives also expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the NCRPO in arresting suspects wanted for various crimes through the service of arrest warrants.

The suspects were arrested for murder, homicide, rape, robbery with homicide and other offense

Source: Philippines News Agency