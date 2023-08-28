Over 100 cops deployed in Bacolod checkpoints

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) has deployed over 100 personnel for gun ban checkpoint operations amid the ongoing filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). Lt. Col. Ronnie Brillo, deputy city director for operations, said the checkpoints across the city are being manned by 96 personnel, including eight each from 10 police stations, Bacolod City Mobile Force Company (BCMFC), and the Mobile Patrol Unit (MPU). 'We have submitted a schedule of checkpoints to the Commission on Elections (Comelec),' he said. Brillo said they have also assigned two policemen for the police assistance desk and personnel of the Traffic Enforcement Unit during the filing of COCs at Robinsons Place Bacolod. 'Standby force(s) are also assigned as perimeter personnel. More or less, there are 10 of them in the area,' he said. The filing of COC for the Oct. 30 elections will run until Sept. 2. The gun ban will be implemented during the entire 90-day election period until Nov. 29. Brillo said all operating units, police stations, BCMFC and the MPU are assigned to conduct 'rekorida' or mobile public service announcements on the enforcement of the Comelec gun ban. 'We encourage firearms holders not to carry guns until they have secured a certificate (to carry firearms) to avoid apprehension and facing charges. We hope the people will cooperate,' he added

Source: Philippines News Agency