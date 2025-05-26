OPAPRU Welcomes Release of PHP1.4 Billion for PAMANA Peace and Development Projects

Manila: The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) has praised the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for approving the release of PHP1.4 billion in funding dedicated to community development initiatives under the “PAyapa at MAsaganang PamayaNAn” (PAMANA) Program.

According to Philippines News Agency, OPAPRU Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. highlighted that the funding demonstrates President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s commitment to ensuring that no Filipino is left behind in the pursuit of peace and inclusive progress. He also expressed gratitude to Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman and her team for their support in facilitating the release of this crucial funding, which he described as essential for transforming conflict-affected and underdeveloped communities.

PAMANA, which is co-implemented by OPAPRU and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), serves as the national government’s flagship peace and development initiative. The program focuses on delivering community-driven infrastructure, livelihood, and capacity-building support to areas that have been long affected by armed conflict and socio-economic challenges.

The program includes two main tracks: the Peace and Development Project and the local government unit-led Livelihood Track. Both tracks aim to empower communities by improving services, infrastructure, and providing economic support. Secretary Galvez emphasized that peacebuilding extends beyond silencing conflicts to include restoring trust, rebuilding lives, and ensuring that communities have the necessary resources for development and prosperity.

Of the PHP1.4 billion allocated, PHP351 million will be directed towards capacity-building projects in approximately 200 communities, while PHP1.049 billion will fund livelihood initiatives in 981 barangays identified as peace and development focus areas across the country. The initiative specifically targets indigenous peoples, former combatants, women, youth, and other vulnerable sectors that are often at the forefront of conflict.

Secretary Galvez stated, “This funding will transform forgotten villages into beacons of progress, stability, and resilience,” adding that this approach to governance is one that listens, acts, and delivers tangible results for the people.