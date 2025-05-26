Dizon Seeks Rushed Improvement of Samar Port Amid Bridge Crisis

Tacloban: Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Vince Dizon has asked officials in Eastern Visayas to make Amandayehan port in Basey, Samar, functional within two weeks to address logistical hurdles amid the San Juanico Bridge load limit. Dizon, who visited Tacloban and Amandayehan ports on Sunday afternoon, said the instruction of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was to ensure the uninterrupted movement of supplies between Leyte and Samar provinces despite the vital bridge’s limited access.

According to Philippines News Agency, Dizon emphasized the urgency of the situation, especially concerning the transportation of goods, food, fuel, and construction materials between Samar and Leyte. To ensure the continuation of the port’s improvement, Dizon proposed that the provincial and local governments transfer management of the port to the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) for funding allocation.

At the Tacloban Airport meeting, several officials were present, including those from the PPA, Maritime Industry Authority, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and other related agencies. The focus was on accelerating the port improvements to prevent further delivery delays and establish a new route from Samar to Tacloban.

A representative from Aqualine Construction assured they would meet the deadline set by Dizon. During a recent berthing trial of a RoRo vessel at Amandayehan Port, authorities identified the need to reinforce ramps for vehicle loading and unloading.

Samar Governor Sharee Ann Tan welcomed the directive for the port’s enhancement, noting its potential as the shortest route from Samar to Leyte. Currently, alternate routes through Maguino-o and Calbayog ports to Ormoc City are used, which take 13 hours and cost PHP15,000 to PHP20,000 per cargo truck.

Governor Tan expressed concerns over the economic impact, including a fuel shortage in Samar, which sources fuel from Babatngon, Leyte. A state of emergency has been declared in Samar to expedite government response to the crisis affecting logistics and goods movement.

Eugene Tan, President of PCCI Tacloban-Leyte, supported the fast-tracked port improvements, highlighting the daily economic loss of PHP2 billion due to delays affecting 1,400 trucks crossing the San Juanico Bridge. He warned of potential inflation impacts beyond Region 8.