ITCZ to Bring Rains Across PH on Monday

Manila: The weather bureau said that most parts of the country will get dampened with rain showers due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan.

According to Philippines News Agency, in its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said scattered rains and thunderstorms that could result in flash floods or landslides will prevail across Zamboanga Peninsula, Negros Island Region, Western Visayas, and Palawan.

The rest of the Visayas, Mindanao, and Mimaropa will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. The easterlies will likewise bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, PAGASA forecast moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas across extreme northern Luzon. Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate coastal waters.

PAGASA, meanwhile, forecast the heat index to peak at 46°C in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, and 45°C in Aparri, Cagayan. A 44°C heat index is expected in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; Sangley Point, Cavite City; Masbate City; and CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur.

The heat index could reach 43°C in several areas including MMSU, Batac, Iloco Norte; Bacnotan, La Union; ISU Echague, Isabela; Baler (Radar), Aurora; Cubi Point, Subic Bay, Olongapo City; Tarlac Agricultural University; Infanta, Quezon; Iloilo City; and Dumangas, Iloilo.

A 42°C heat index is likely in the following areas: NAIA; Science Garden Quezon City; Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Casiguran, Aurora; Iba, Zambales; San Ildelfonso, Bulacan; Alabat, Quezon; Catbalogan, Western Samar; and Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

Heat index refers to the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is factored in with actual air temperature. Under “danger” level conditions, ranging from 42°C to 51°C, the public is warned of increased risks of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke with prolonged exposure.