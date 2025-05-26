Gilas Youth Demolishes Thailand, Stays Perfect in SEABA U16

San Fernando: Gilas Pilipinas Youth remained perfect in its FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers campaign. The nationals handed Thailand an 87-42 beating on Sunday evening at the Bren Z. Guiao Sports Complex in San Fernando, Pampanga for a 2-0 win-loss record.

According to Philippines News Agency, unlike in its first game against Vietnam where it had to overcome sluggish opening minutes before breaking the game wide open, Gilas was firing on all cylinders from the get-go. The Gilas boys started the game aggressively on both ends of the floor, forcing turnovers and knocking down shots one after another to finish the first quarter, 31-1. The Thais’ lone point in the opening canto came from a free throw with just nine seconds left.

The Philippines continued its performance until the final buzzer, proving to be too much for the visitors coming off a win against Malaysia in their opener. The 45-point lead at the end was the home team’s biggest lead of the game. Carl de los Reyes led the team with a near double-double of 16 points and nine rebounds. Prince Carino posted 15 markers and seven boards, Everaigne Cruz chipped in 12 points, and Nickson Cabanero added 10.

The Philippines will try to make it three wins in a row when they take on Singapore on Monday. The three best-placed teams will advance to the FIBA Asia Cup in Mongolia, representing Southeast Asia.