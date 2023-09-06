OPAPRU beefs up local peace engagement program for ex-rebels

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) is firming its engagement with local communities through the Transformation Program (TP) to better address the needs of former rebels (FRs). Lawyer Elisa Evangelista-Lapiña, the OPAPRU Eastern Mindanao director, said Wednesday the TP program seeks to further push for sustainable support as former insurgents reintegrate into their communities. 'There are a lot of insurgents who surrendered, but the problem is the sustainability on how can we prevent them from going back to the New People's Army group. So this is where the TP comes in - focusing on our FRs, their families, and communities,' she said in a press briefing here. She pointed out that the TP has been a critical component of the peace-building initiatives under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. 'Through the program, we are paving the way for genuine peace and reconciliation in Mindanao by empowering FRs to rebuild their lives and become positive change catalysts within their communities," she said. Lapiña added that by strengthening the local peace engagement, the OPAPRU reached out to the communities and looked at the concerns, so they could figure out how the government could respond. To date, the OPAPRU Eastern Mindanao said it has fortified the capacities of regional and provincial task forces regarding conflict-sensitive and peace-promoting local peace engagement through the adoption of peace-building approaches for effective TP program implementation. She said LGUs have been equipped with the necessary knowledge and resources to develop their customized plans for TP implementation. 'After the workshop we conducted, they will come up with a TP plan output. The provincial government or LGU will adopt the plan and if they can't make it, the OPAPRU will look into it,' Lapiña added. She said they have to work hand-in-hand with several LGUs, providing them with the technical know-how to develop their customized plans for the TP implementation at their level.

Source: Philippines News Agency