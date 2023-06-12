Novaliches joins 125th anniversary celebration of PH Independence

Inclement weather due to southwest monsoon (habagat) failed to dampen the spirit of the people of Novaliches, Quezon City in celebrating the 125th anniversary of the proclamation of Philippine Independence Day on Monday morning. The celebration was held in front of the historical marker of the century-old "duhat" tree which has been renamed "Katipunan Tree" at the campus of the Metro Manila College, formerly the Novaliches Academy, in Barangay Kaligayahan, Novaliches. The renaming of the ancient tree was done in April 1980 by the National Historical Institute (NHI), the then Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports (MECS), and the Tree Preservation Foundation of the Philippines Inc. (TPFPI) to preserve and perpetuate the memory of the Kataastaasang, Kagalanggalangang Katipunan ng mga Anak ng Bayan (KKK) founded on July 7, 1892 by Filipino revolutionaries led by Gat Andres Bonifacio. The celebration, sponsored jointly by the Knights of Columbus-St. Maximilian Ma. Kolbe Assembly and the MMC administration, was highlighted by flag-raising and floral offerings. Meanwhile, 30 young men and 25 young women vying for the title "Ginoo at Binibining Novaliches 2023' held a heritage tour and pictorial at the Katipunan Tree site and other tourist destinations in Novaliches as part of the Independence Day celebration. The inter-barangay personality search and advocacy-driven pageant is a project of the Starstage Entertainment Production engaged in Talents and Events Management headed by Gilbert Dickenson in partnership with the Office of Quezon City 5th District Rep. Patrick Michael D. Vargas. It is being coordinated by former Kagawad Henry Giron, president of the Former Kagawad Federation of Quezon City District 5 and the Novaliches Historical Society. The pageant will culminate with a coronation night this October to highlight the 11th Foundation Day of Quezon City's District 5 composed of 14 barangays, namely: Novaliches Proper, Sta. Monica, San Agustin, Nagkaisang Nayon, Capri, Kaligayahan, Pasong Putik Proper, Greater Lagro, North Fairview, Fairview, Gulod, San Bartolome, Sta. Lucia and Bagbag.

Source: Philippines News Agency