NorMin Renewable Energy Firm Proposes Rehabilitation of Agus Hydroelectric Plants

Cagayan de oro: A Northern Mindanao-based renewable energy firm has partnered with government institutions to propose the rehabilitation and refurbishment of the six Agus hydroelectric plants in Mindanao. In an interview on Wednesday, Cerael Donggay, chief executive officer and president of Greenergy, said the initiative is part of a long-term plan to introduce renewable energy operations under a Rehabilitate-Operate-Maintain (ROM) model.

According to Philippines News Agency, the proposal is currently under review by the Public-Private Partnership Center. The Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management (PSALM) is also bidding out a requirement for a Third-Party Technical Advisor for the project. Donggay added that during the rehabilitation phase, they plan to introduce the Hybrid Economic Dispatch (HED) system. This system would replace expensive fossil fuel-based diesel peaking plants and coal plants while further increasing the Energy Storage Project’s (ESP) storage capacity.

The HED system was conceptualized by Greenergy in collaboration with the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines and other engineering professionals. The ESP aims to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, enhance energy security, deliver cost-effective electricity, and provide reliable and efficient energy solutions through the integration of solar and hydropower. The proposal estimates a 10-year rehabilitation phase, with HED to be applied midway, after five years.