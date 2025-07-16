Brazil Launches E-Visa for COP30 Delegates to Ease Global Entry

Manila: Brazil has announced the introduction of a special electronic visa (e-visa) for international participants attending the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), which will take place in Belem from Nov. 6 to 21.

According to Philippines News Agency, the regulation for issuing these visas was officially published on July 14, Kazinform reported, citing TV BRICS. The e-visa will be issued free of charge and will allow multiple entries into Brazil until the end of the year. It grants a maximum stay of 90 days, with no option for extension. The visa is available to nationals of countries that are parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), as well as stateless persons, provided they are officially accredited to the conference.

Applications must be submitted via the electronic platform provided by Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The initiative is part of Brazil’s broader efforts to streamline logistics and facilitate the participation of over 40,000 expected attendees, including 7,000 members of UN teams and country delegations.

To accommodate this influx, Brazil’s authorities have coordinated an expansion of air travel capacity. Domestic flights are expected to increase by 23 percent compared to November 2024, amounting to nearly 250,000 seats. International air connections are expected to see an even larger growth of 44 percent during the COP30 period.