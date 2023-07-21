NoCot power firm, DSWD tie up to grant subsidies for 4Ps members

The Cotabato Electric Cooperative Inc. (Cotelco) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) have joined hands to offer electric use subsidies to members of the government's Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and low-income households starting August. Cotelco general manager Joel de Guzman Jr. said Thursday the subsidy can be availed of by member-consumer-owners (MCOs) who use 25 kilowatt-hours (kWh) or below of electricity a month. "The MCOs with 25kWh or below consumption will have its specific discounts to avail," he said, adding that the Energy Regulation Commission (ERC) has set the subsidy rate. The grant is based on Republic Act (RA) No. 11552 or An Act Extending and Enhancing the Implementation of the Lifeline Rate, which aims to provide subsidies to qualified low-income electricity consumers whose income is below the poverty thresholds of the Philippine Statistics Authority. Under the approved ERC lifeline subsidy rate for Coteco, MCOs with 1-15 kWh will have a 40 percent discount, 16kWh (30 percent), 17kWh (25 percent), 18kWh (20 percent), 19kWh (15 percent), 20kWh (10 percent), and 21-25kWh (5 percent). Currently, de Guzman said they are coordinating with DSWD 4Ps focal persons in local government units under their service area to intensify the information dissemination about the program and to facilitate the process of application. Since April this year, Cotelco has engaged in information awareness on the amended Lifeline Rate Subsidy Guidelines provided under RA 11552 to cover more beneficiaries. The 4Ps applicant only requires to submit filled out forms, valid identification cards, and their latest power bill. For non-4Ps members, an additional certification to show their being low-income earners from their respective social welfare office is needed. The list from DSWD central office, through the ERC, shows the area covered by Cotelco has a potential 253,866 4Ps beneficiaries, although not all are member-consumers of the power firm. The power firm covers the second and third districts of North Cotabato with one city and 11 towns

Source: Philippines News Agency