No placement fees for Canada job applications: PH labor office

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Toronto is reminding aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) that they do not have to pay placement fees if they want to work in Canada.

“We are reminding everyone that Canada is a ‘no placement fee’ country. All fees related to recruitment and employment of foreign workers bound for Canada are shouldered by the employers,” the POLO said in an advisory on Friday.

It also reminded the public not to divulge any personal information to people claiming to be recruiters.

“Do not believe them and avoid giving personal information and documents to these people,” the POLO added.

The advisory was issued after receiving reports of unscrupulous individuals or groups offering fake jobs to the host country.

“We are issuing this warning anew against such individuals or agencies supposedly offering jobs in Canada,” it said.

The Office also advised the public to always double-check the authenticity of the job offers with the government agencies such as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) or POLOs.

“Always check on the legality and validity of the jobs being offered by such individuals and agencies,” it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency