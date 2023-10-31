No failure of elections during BSKE in Bicol: Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Bicol on Tuesday reported a successful conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Elections (BSKE), with a 70 percent voters turnout in the six provinces of Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Catanduanes and Masbate. Comelec-Bicol regional director lawyer Maria Juana Valeza said in an interview the balloting exercise was also peaceful and orderly even in Libon, Albay, which is under Comelec control. Valeza said there was no failure of elections in the 3,471 barangays in the region. "We don't have a failure of elections. Candidates and supporters followed the rules and regulations on campaigning and other election rules. No more fiesta atmosphere during the election day where posters/tarpaulins were displayed in schools, campaign materials were distributed using minors in front of polling places and free food and rides on election day… plus, some candidates voluntarily removed their campaign materials," she said. Valeza added there are 1,597,214 registered voters for the SK and 4,040,855 regular voters in the entire Bicol, while the regular precincts numbered a total of 24,161; SK precincts --24,083 and clustered precincts --12,269. On the other hand, 42,993 teachers in the region served as members of the electoral boards for the BSKE. "It was a collaborative effort. We extend our gratitude to our election partners, particularly the teachers, Philippine National Police, Philippine Army, and other law enforcement and deputized agencies," she said. Valeza also said the measures implemented to ensure the safety of the polls in Libon proved to be effective. "We have done so many measures to ensure the safety and peace in Libon, we augmented troops, implemented a curfew, and the public was very receptive and cooperative. The election in Libon is okay," she said. All the 47 barangays in Libon were placed under Comelec control following the series of killings of barangay officials in the town. Suspended proclamation On the proclamation of winners, Valeza said three candidates who won as barangay captains in different areas in the region would not be proclaimed based on Comelec orders. "There are eight barangay captain candidates in the region who received the order and three confirmed winners among them will not be proclaimed. Meron tayo isa sa Camarines Norte, then punong barangay sa Masbate and in Sorsogon (We have one in Camarines Norte, then a barangay chief in Masbate and Sorosgon), unless the order of suspension is lifted, they cannot be proclaimed," Valeza said. "They have been charged with conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, grave misconduct, and serious dishonesty. They have been sentenced by final judgment due to acts of lasciviousness, malversation of public funds and premature campaigning," she added. Assistance Valeza further said assistance would be given to a teacher who died in a road accident during the conduct of the BSKE. "I already submitted a report to our central office and we are already coordinating with the family and getting all necessary documents," she said. A police report identified the victim as Amelia Armario, 54, of Barangay Bogtong, Legazpi City, and a teacher at Bogtong Elementary School (ES). She was serving as chairman of the electoral board at Tamaoyan Elementary School in Barangay Tamaoyan here when she went out to vote in Barangay Bogtong together with her 19-year-old son on board a motorcycle. However, while on their way, their motorcycle collided with another motorcycle, which resulted in the teacher's death. Peaceful polls Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) on Tuesday said the election was peaceful across the region, with only some minor poll-related incidents. Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib, PRO-5 spokesperson, said the early and thorough preparations undertaken by the police force and its counterpart, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, helped achieve a generally positive outcome of the balloting process. "The Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed the maximum number of personnel near polling precincts and strategic areas in various parts of Bicol to ensure safety during the election. With the 10,000 personnel who were deployed and in full alert status, they are ready to promptly respond to any occurrence or information reported by the public," she said. Calubaquib said some of the minor incidents recorded were vote buying, grave threats, gun ban violations, unjust vexation, alarms and scandal.

Source: Philippines News Agency