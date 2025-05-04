NNIC to Clear 27 Abandoned Aircraft at NAIA for Safety, Efficiency

Manila: The New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) is initiating the process to clear 27 abandoned aircraft located in the general aviation area of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), part of efforts to enhance safety, streamline airside operations and make better use of limited space.

According to Philippines News Agency, some of the aircraft have remained idle for years despite previous attempts to resolve the issue, the NNIC said in a news release. For example, a Cessna 421B has been parked at NAIA since 2009, while a Boeing 737-200, occupying 865.52 square meters at the North Taxiway Extension, has been unused since 2015.

Their continued presence limits operational capacity and poses safety and security risks, the NNIC management stated. Clearing these aircraft will free up space critical to improving aircraft parking and ground movement, especially as NAIA continues to experience growth in traffic.

Since taking over airport operations in September 2024, NNIC has been working closely with stakeholders to m

odernize facilities and address long-standing constraints. As part of these efforts, NNIC, in coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Manila International Airport Authority, has identified the abandoned aircraft and issued formal notices to their respective owners or authorized representatives.

NNIC is urging owners to coordinate with management as soon as possible to verify ownership and facilitate retrieval or proper disposition. If no action is taken, NNIC will proceed with removal and disposal in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.