Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group Announces Expansion of Marine Manufacturing in Asia

TEMECULA, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is proud to announce yet another expansion of their manufacturing capabilities for the growing Marine market. With this expansion, they have become one of the largest manufacturers providing localized assembly in both Busan Korea and Hangzhou China. This expansion represents their commitment to and support of the growth of the Asian shipbuilding industry.

Their Hangzhou China facilities are now equipped to manufacture and deliver marine skids and provide full integration and assembly in-house. This allows for greater quality control and reduced cost for their customers. The new, larger facility in Korea provides full-system Marine solutions. Together, these facilities now provide full localization for design, engineering and manufacturing.

As a unified Nikkiso Group, they are the only company that offers the core technology components completely in-house. They provide fully integrated turnkey fuel system solutions, cargo handling solutions and complex LNG missions. Through their China facility, they can now offer in-country full string testing and provide full fuel gasket testing to ensure meeting engine requirements. Their service capabilities in China and Korea have also been expanded with additional service offerings, long-term service agreements and more field service specialists.

“We are proud to be helping lead the way in the LNG powered Marine market and providing significant benefits to our Marine customers. Nikkiso CE&IG will now be able to provide complete systems and support our customers with a complete factory supported solution,” according to Peter Wagner, CEO of Cryogenic Industries and President of the Group.

Marine continues to be a major focus of the Group, and this expansion provides a strong support structure for future growth. The locations also eliminate the need for ocean freighting for shipment delivery, resulting in shorter delivery times to their customers.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a part of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com .

