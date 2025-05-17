New OWWA Chief Pledges Initiatives for OFWs’ Health and Education

Quezon City: Newly appointed Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan has announced her commitment to enhancing programs that focus on the health and education of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). In a recent statement, Caunan emphasized her dedication to studying and expanding scholarship opportunities not only for the children of OFWs but for the workers themselves.

According to Philippines News Agency, Caunan addressed these priorities during a weekly forum held in Quezon City. She highlighted the dual focus on education and health, acknowledging the challenges faced by OFWs who often support sick relatives or fund their children’s education. Caunan assured that while these areas are her primary focus, she will not overlook their overall welfare, including repatriation assistance.

Caunan also pointed out issues such as OFWs working multiple jobs and falling victim to illegal recruitment. In response, she promised to enhance OWWA’s digital services to facilitate easier and faster transactions with the agency, ensuring that OFWs can readily access existing programs.

Having assumed office on Friday, succeeding Arnell Ignacio, Caunan confirmed that an investigation is underway regarding a questionable PHP1.4-billion land acquisition deal undertaken by OWWA without the Board of Trustees’ approval. This acquisition, intended for a halfway house or dormitory-style accommodation for OFWs, occurred during Ignacio’s tenure.

Caunan mentioned that Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Cacdac has already addressed the issue, and she emphasized the importance of allowing due process. As the new administrator, Caunan intends to conduct the necessary audit and seek a legal opinion from the Department of Justice to ensure transparency and accountability in the matter.