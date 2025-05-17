Over 758,000 Electoral Board Members to Receive Additional PHP1,000 Honorarium

Manila: Members of the Electoral Boards (EBs) who served during the May 12 midterm elections will receive an additional PHP1,000 honorarium, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia formally requested the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to grant additional, tax-free compensation to poll workers in recognition of their dedicated service. Garcia emphasized the importance of this gesture, stating, “We are appealing for an increase in the honoraria of our Election Day workers-a modest PHP1,000 additional compensation, tax free or net of tax, for each of the 758,549 individuals, who selflessly serve our nation during every electoral exercise.”

Garcia highlighted that while PHP1,000 may not seem substantial, it serves as a tangible recognition of the unmatched dedication of electoral workers. “It is a gesture of a grateful nation,” he added, underscoring the significance of acknowledging the contributions of these individuals.

The Department of Budget and Management endorsed the release of the total PHP758,459,000 for the additional compensation, which received prompt approval from the Office of the President. Garcia expressed gratitude to both the DBM and the Office of the President for swiftly acting on Comelec’s request.

Prior to Election Day, there had already been an increase in the honoraria for electoral board members. The EB chairperson’s pay increased from PHP10,000 to PHP12,000, while poll clerks and third members of the board saw their compensation rise from PHP9,000 to PHP11,000.