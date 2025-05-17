Comelec Reports 79% Voter Turnout in Mall Voting Program

Manila: About 79 percent of the 94,027 registered voters whose precincts were assigned to various malls nationwide participated in the May 12 polls, according to data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

According to Philippines News Agency, Comelec data released to journalists on Friday indicated that 74,099 voters took part in the Mall Voting Program. Among these, the majority of voters, totaling 37,523 individuals, cast their ballots at SM Malls, which had 20 branches participating in the mid-term elections.

Following SM Malls, 6,101 voters were recorded at three Megaworld Malls included in the program. Meanwhile, 17,648 voters turned up at 13 Robinsons Malls, and 12,827 individuals voted at six other participating independent malls. These independent malls included Fora Mall Filinvest Tagaytay, NCCC Mall in Palawan, Ayala Malls Legazpi, KCC Mall de Zamboanga, Ayala Malls Centrio in Cagayan de Oro, and Limketkai Center in Cagayan de Oro.

This year marks the second time that Comelec has utilized malls as voting centers, with the first instance occurring during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (village and youth council) elections in 2023.