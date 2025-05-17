LTO-Bicol Region Initiates Random Drug Testing for Drivers

Legazpi City: The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has commenced random drug testing for drivers in the Bicol Region as part of its initiative to ensure passenger safety. This move aims to maintain the integrity of the licensing system and curb illegal drug use among drivers.

According to Philippines News Agency, LTO-5 spokesperson Jamie Roperes emphasized that the drug testing is conducted in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and accredited drug testing laboratories. Roperes urged the public and motorists to support the program, stating that it is intended to enhance collective responsibility for road safety.

The testing will occur at various locations such as terminals, bus and truck stops, and loading and unloading areas of public utility vehicles, as well as in accident-prone zones. Should a driver test positive, a show cause order will be issued, and the driver’s license will face a 90-day preventive suspension. The vehicle in question will be detained until an appropriate driver, who has passed a drug test, is presented.

Roperes also reminded that all driver’s license applicants must undertake actual on-street driving examinations to assess their skills, discipline, and respect for traffic laws. The LTO will strictly enforce rules against the use of proxies or no-shows during these exams, with violations resulting in immediate disciplinary actions. Driving skills raters (DSRs) are warned that non-compliance will lead to accountability, and District Office chiefs will bear responsibility for any lapses in implementation.

Additionally, LTO-5 is enforcing a one-strike policy for personnel, accredited medical clinics, and driving schools that violate the licensing process. Violators will face immediate suspension and investigation, with potential consequences including dismissal or revocation of accreditation.

In a statement, LTO-5 Director Edgar Allan Castillejos reiterated the importance of adhering to the licensing process, emphasizing that a license is a privilege earned through strict compliance with rules and regulations.