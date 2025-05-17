Erika Santos Joins Cignal as PVL Draft Deadline Approaches

Manila: After four seasons with PLDT, opposite spiker Erika Santos is embarking on a new chapter in her volleyball career as she officially signs with the Cignal HD Spikers ahead of the upcoming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season. The 24-year-old former De La Salle University standout is the fourth free agent acquisition by Cignal, joining Tin Tiamzon, Heather Guino-o, and Ethan Arce.

According to Philippines News Agency, Santos expressed her gratitude towards Coach Shaq Delos Santos and the Cignal HD Spikers management. She hopes to bring her skills to the team and is eager to further improve under the guidance of the coaches and trainers. “Even though it’s still a red uniform, it’s a new chapter in my career now so I’m looking forward to it and helping this team reach the heights they really want, which is the PVL championship,” Santos said.

Cignal is strengthening its core, which includes Alas Pilipinas stars Dawn Catindig, Vanie Gandler, and emerging talent Ishie Lalongisip. Santos, who turned professional in 2022, played for PLDT for four seasons and ranked 17th overall in scoring in the 2024-2025 All-Filipino Conference with 161 points. She also placed sixth among all opposite spikers in total points and ranked sixth in spiking efficiency with a 32.84 percent success rate.

Meanwhile, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Rookie Draft deadline is fast approaching, with young and aspiring volleyball players having until May 23 to submit their applications. Applicants must fill out the official draft form available at http://pvl.ph/draft and email the completed form with all required documents to [email protected].

Eligibility criteria include being female at birth, as proven by a birth certificate issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority, and being at least 21 years old by Dec. 31, 2025. Those younger than 21 may apply if they have already earned a college degree. Collegiate experience or academic units are not required. Filipino-foreign players must present a valid Philippine passport or proof of release by the May 23 deadline. Players competing in collegiate leagues must provide endorsements from their college coach or athletic director.

The initial list of PVL Draft applicants will showcase their skills in front of team coaches during a two-day Draft Combine on May 30-31. The final list of eligible draftees will be announced on June 4, paving the way for the highly anticipated PVL Rookie Draft on June 8.