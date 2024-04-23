BALER: Newly installed Governor Reynante Tolentino on Tuesday said he will prioritize infrastructure and health programs to propel Aurora to new heights of development. He told the Philippine News Agency in an interview that his office is reviewing all the records of the provincial government, particularly on finances. Tolentino assumed the top provincial post late Monday afternoon. He replaced Christian Noveras after the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) enforced the Ombudsman order dismissing the latter, along with his father, Vice Governor Gerardo Noveras, and Michael Tecuico, a casual capitol employee, for grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best Interest of the service and conduct unbecoming of public officials. The dismissal stemmed from a complaint on the printing of election campaign materials of the Noveras father and son during the 2022 campaign. The printing was led by Tecuico using government properties such as printers, toners and shredders inside the printing r oom at the Aurora Training Center, a government facility in Baler. DILG Provincial Director Eno Cambronero delivered the dismissal order. After an hour, Tolentino took his oath of office at the capitol before his brother, Dipaculao Mayor Danilo Tolentino. Sangguniang Panlalawigan member Jennifer Araña is the new vice governor. Source: Philippines News Agency