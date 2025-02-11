Negros Power Collaborates with BFP and Local Communities on Electrical Fire Prevention

Bacolod: The Negros Electric and Power Corp. (Negros Power) has partnered with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and local barangays in this highly urbanized city to promote electrical safety and prevent electrical fires. The initiative aims to enhance community safety, reduce fire-related incidents, and ensure compliance with electrical service regulations.

According to Philippines News Agency, Negros Power has launched the ‘Pakape Program,’ which consists of three key components designed to ensure reliable and safe electricity service. The ‘Red Zones’ initiative focuses on collaborating with the BFP to raise awareness about electrical hazards, targeting 284 fire-prone sitios within 48 of the 61 barangays in the city. This effort is crucial in educating residents about electrical safety and reducing the risk of fire incidents, as emphasized by Supt. Jenny Mae Maisip, the city fire marshal.

Another component, the ‘BReaD’ or Barangay Reassessment Drive, involves gathering essential data on electrical demand across the barangays. This data will help identify areas requiring upgrades or maintenance and ensure that safety standards are met for residents. Bailey del Castillo, Negros Power’s chief operating officer, highlighted the importance of this initiative in improving the safety and sustainability of electrical systems in the communities.

Additionally, the BELT or Barangay Electrician Livelihood Training program, in collaboration with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, recognizes the need for skilled personnel at the barangay level. This program aims to equip barangay personnel and electricians with the necessary knowledge and skills to prevent electrical accidents and promote safety with electricity. Lady Gles Pallen, Liga ang mga Barangay president, noted the significance of this training in addressing electrical issues and ensuring the safety of constituents.

Negros Power distributes power supply in Bacolod, Silay, Talisay, and Bago cities, along with the municipalities of Don Salvador Benedicto and Murcia in Negros Occidental.