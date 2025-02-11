Kennon Road Open Only to Light Vehicles for Repairs in February

Baguio City: Kennon Road is passable to light vehicles only from February 12 to 14, 2025, as announced by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Cordillera. This restriction is due to a scheduled road surface correction along the temporary bypass of Kennon Road, specifically between K0223+010 and K0223+126 in Camp 2, Tuba, Benguet.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DPWH released an advisory alerting the public about the anticipated heavy traffic flow during this period. Kennon Road is a crucial highway connecting Baguio City with other regions in the Cordillera, making the temporary restriction significant for travelers.

In related developments, the DPWH reported the successful completion of a road slope protection project on the Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road. Valued at PHP66.718 million, this initiative aims to mitigate soil erosion and rockfall hazards, enhancing safety for motorists and commuters in Bokod, Benguet.

The project entailed the installation of an active wire mesh system over 2,734 square meters, spanning 88 lineal meters along Sitio Gurel, Barangay Poblacion, in the Bokod section of the Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road. DPWH-Cordillera Director Khadaffy Tanggol highlighted the project’s potential to boost local tourism and economic growth by improving road safety.

The Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road serves as a vital national secondary road network, leading to renowned tourist attractions such as the Mummy Caves and Lakes in Kabayan and Mt. Pulag in Bokod. Additionally, it offers an alternative route facilitating agricultural transportation for northern Benguet farmers, enhancing the efficiency of the agricultural supply chain.

This project was funded through the 2024 General Infrastructure Program and executed by the DPWH Benguet 1st District Engineering Office.