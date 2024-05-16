BACOLOD CITY: Early childhood care and development (ECCD) workers in the third district of Negros Occidental undergo training on reading literacy to equip them with essential tools to support young learners. The training is part of the program 'Weaving the Strands of Literacy Skills into Successful Readers' initiated by the Office of Rep. Jose Francisco Benitez in five local government units (LGUs) from May 14 to 17. Those who completed the one-day training session are early childhood workers in the cities of Victorias, Silay, and Talisay and the municipality of E.B. Magalona. On Friday, childhood development workers in Murcia town will participate in the training. Childhood books are also donated to each LGU for them to set up a community library to provide a conducive space for young learners to enrich their reading and literacy. 'This is part of our literacy training program in partnership with the United States (US) Embassy Regional English Language Office and Synergeia to boost learning outcomes in the third district,' Benitez said in a statement on Thursday. For the 'Weaving the Strands of Literacy Skills into Successful Readers' program, Benitez brought reading specialists from the US to provide the training. Before the training for early childhood workers, more than 370 public school teachers in 200 schools in the third district in this highly urbanized city first attended the training sessions conducted from April to early May. The training targeting Key Stage 1 teachers and Grade 7 educators seeks to empower them with advanced methodologies and strategies to effectively address challenges associated with early literacy and bridge learning gaps. This is poised to revolutionize the third district's teaching landscape by delving deep into crucial aspects of early language development, phonics, differentiated instruction, and authentic assessment techniques, Benitez said. Source: Philippines News Agency