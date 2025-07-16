NegOcc Raises Heavy Rainfall Warning and Cancels Classes Due to ‘Crising’

Negros occidental: The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Negros Occidental has issued a heavy rainfall warning across the province. This decision has led to the cancellation of classes in several local government units starting Wednesday afternoon due to the impending threat posed by Tropical Depression Crising.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) released a 5 p.m. advisory indicating that heavy rainfall from Crising and the southwest monsoon is expected to affect all cities and municipalities in Negros Occidental. PAGASA has advised the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices to closely monitor the weather conditions and await further warnings.

In Binalbagan, Mayor Emmanuel Aranda announced the suspension of classes across all levels on Thursday and Friday following PAGASA’s issuance of an orange rainfall warning and the anticipated inclement weather due to TD Crising.

In Himamaylan City, Mayor Raymund Tongson also suspended classes for Thursday, advising schools to shift to online or modular distance learning. He urged citizens to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities.

Similarly, Hinigaran Mayor Grace Arceo declared the suspension of classes in all levels for Thursday, citing the disturbances caused by TD Crising and the southwest monsoon.

Additional class cancellations have been reported in La Castellana and Isabela, as ordered by Mayors A±ejo Nicor and Miguel Yulo, respectively. In the southern part of the province, Hinoba-an Mayor Daph Reliquias preemptively suspended classes on Wednesday afternoon, while Sipalay City Mayor Ma. Gina Lizares cancelled classes for both Thursday and Friday.