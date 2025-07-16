Bacolod Cops Seize P94.58-M Narcotics, Nab 373 in H1 2025

Bacolod: The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) has seized PHP94.58 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 373 drug suspects in the first six months of the year, data from the City Anti-Illegal Drugs Monitoring Center showed on Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, from January 1 to June 30, police units across the city conducted 300 anti-drug operations. These operations resulted in the seizure of 13,694 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of PHP93.12 million, and 12,166 grams of marijuana valued at PHP1.46 million.

The arrested suspects consisted of 281 pushers, 90 users, and two minors, while 572 cases have been filed in court. The City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) achieved one of the biggest hauls on June 29, recovering 1.54 kg of suspected shabu valued at PHP10.44 million from five persons in a residence at the Hermelinda Homes Subdivision in Barangay Mansilingan.

The CDEU also seized about 2.5 kg of suspected shabu worth PHP17 million from a lone suspect at the Country Homes Subdivision in Barangay Estefania on May 18. On the same day, a female suspect possessing 1.1 kg of suspected shabu valued at PHP7.48 million was arrested inside a room at the Jade Court 2 motel in Barangay Singcang-Airport.

Later, another male suspect was arrested by Police Station 2 operatives in Purok Lampirong, Barangay 2, after yielding 1 kg of suspected shabu worth PHP6.8 million. ‘These accomplishments highlight the unwavering commitment of the BCPO to rid the city of illegal drugs and hold accountable those who threaten public safety,’ BCPO Director, Col. Joeresty Coronica, said in a statement.