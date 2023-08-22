NEED FOR A STRONGER STEM-BASED EDUCATION SECTOR TO DRIVE IR4.0 – CHANG

The education sector needs to change and be more focused on the development of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to meet the milestones of Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) said Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Chang Lih Kang.

He said this is because the country’s education system is currently facing the challenge of producing science-based human resources that have inquiry skills in line with the technical revolution.

“One thing that is being talked about right now and is related to the development of STEM is IR4.0. This revolution is oriented towards digital transformation in the development of machines and processes to produce quality products.

“Thus, in order to face this challenge, the field of education needs to change, this coincides with the employment sector in the future which is broader, faster and interconnected,” he said in conjunction with the closing ceremony of STEM Evolution at the state level 2023 with the text of his speech being read by Chuah assemblyman Yew Boon Lye here today.

He said the young generation also needs students with a dynamism of knowledge, skills and strong character to face the very complicated challenges of the future.

In the meantime, he said the STEM Evolution programme, which has entered its third year, is to support the agenda of national innovation and nurture the culture of creativity among students.

“It is hoped that programmes like this will be increased in the future. I believe the various events in this competition provide opportunities and space for participants and all present to strengthen STEM education, such as the Drone Challenge, Young Roboticists Challenge and STEM Decathlon Challenge,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency