NEDA welcomes DAP’s transfer

The transfer of the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) from the Office of the President (OP) to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) will strengthen the links between human resource development for the public sector and the implementation of the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028. 'Our development plan for socioeconomic transformation emphasizes the need to enhance productivity frameworks across government sectors and transform them into cohesive capacity development programs and incentive structures," NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said in a statement on Tuesday. "Thus, DAP's productivity capability development programs greatly contribute to this strategy.' Malacañang on Oct. 26 issued Executive Order 45, transferring the DAP from the OP to the NEDA. Before its transfer to the NEDA, the DAP was attached to the OP through the Administrative Code of 1987. Presidential Decree 205 (s. 1973) created the DAP to promote and support the country's development efforts through government human resource programs. The NEDA noted that as stated in Chapter 14 of the PDP, one of the government's objectives is to rationalize and strengthen government functions, systems, and mechanisms. The PDP has identified two key strategies - pursuing rightsizing in the government and improving the productivity performance of agencies. The DAP joins seven other attached agencies under the NEDA - the Philippine Statistics Authority, the Philippine Statistical Research and Training Institute, the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, the Public-Private Partnership Center, the Tariff Commission, the Philippine National Volunteer Services Coordinating Agency, and the Commission on Population and Development.

Source: Philippines News Agency