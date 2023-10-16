NCRPO provides free rides for commuters amid transport strike

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Monday deployed assets to provide free rides for commuters affected by the transport strike. In a statement, Metro Manila top cop Brig. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said he directed the region's five police districts and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) to launch its "Libreng Sakay" program from 4 a.m. onwards. NCRPO covers the Manila, Quezon, Northern, Southern, and Eastern Police Districts. 'As early as 4:00 in the morning, a total of 17 truck vehicles including two buses, and patrol jeepneys from NCRPO will be mobilized to ferry affected commuters all over Metro Manila,' Nartatez said in a statement. A total of 88 vehicles from the five police districts were also deployed. If necessary, all vehicles for patrol operations on standby will also be utilized to ferry affected commuters in different routes. This is aside from the vehicles to be provided by the local government units and other agencies during the transport strike. Nartatez said 2,245 NCRPO personnel were also deployed in different areas of concern, particularly at passenger pick-up and drop-off points, to respond to any adverse situation, like misunderstandings between groups of drivers who would join the strike and those who would not. He said 871 Civil Disturbance Management contingents, 995 in major thoroughfares, 292 in transportation hubs/terminals, 476 in commercial areas, 657 in other places of convergence and 633 Reactionary Standby Support Force were also placed on standby. 'We would like to help our commuters, workers, and our laborers, who will be greatly affected by the said transport strike. Should there be any assistance that our fellowmen need, they can easily approach our personnel deployed for immediate response," Nartatez said.

Source: Philippines News Agency