﻿NCRPO feted for recovery of 363 firearms from erring cops

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo B. Carlos on Thursday night lauded the efforts of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) for the recovery of some 363 firearms from erring police personnel in just less than a year.

Citing the report of NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., Carlos said these firearms were recovered from Feb. 17, 2021 to Feb. 1, 2022.

These weapons were immediately turned over to the Office of the Regional Supply Accountable Officer-NCRPO for proper disposition.

Carlos said “Bawi operations” were conducted by the Regional Task Group led to the recovery of government-issued firearms from erring PNP personnel.

According to the initial reports submitted by the Regional Task Group, 11 government-issued guns were recovered during operations on February 1 alone.

These are two 9mm caliber pistols without magazine (Rock Island; Beretta respectively bearing serial numbers RIA1993469 & G44502Z) and a bulletproof vest; Glock 9mm caliber pistol bearing serial number PNP10921 without magazine; Beretta 9mm caliber pistol bearing serial number P86275Z without magazine; Beretta 9mm caliber pistol bearing serial number M03765Z without magazine; Beretta 9mm caliber pistol bearing serial number N51211Z without magazine; Beretta 9mm caliber pistol bearing serial number M02189Z without magazine; Canik 9mm caliber pistol bearing serial number 19BG-05891 without magazine; Glock 9mm caliber pistol bearing serial number PNP07080 with three magazines; Glock 9mm caliber pistol bearing serial number PNP05051 without magazine; and Beretta 9mm caliber pistol bearing serial number M06988Z with one magazine.

“This series of activities that we are implementing nationwide is in coherence with the Napolcom (National Police Commission) Memorandum Circular 94-015 regarding Property Accountability/Responsibility of PNP Supply Accountable Officer (SAO) and Personnel to ensure that all government-issued weapons are properly accounted and recovered,” Carlos said.

He added that the PNP will continue to intensify its measures to confiscate and recover missing government-issued firearms from policemen who failed to surrender their guns after their suspension and dismissal from the service due to administrative and criminal cases.

