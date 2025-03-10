Manila: The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested 1,743 wanted persons amid its intensified anti-crime operations from Feb. 2 to March 8, 2025.

According to Philippines News Agency, NCRPO chief Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin announced that the Southern Police District (SPD) achieved the highest number of arrests with 384 individuals, while the Manila Police District (MPD) closely followed with 381 arrests. The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) accounted for 340 arrests, Northern Police District (NDP) recorded 328, and Eastern Police District (EDP) reported 310 arrests.

Aberin attributed the arrests to NCRPO’s “AAA” policing principles: Able, Active, and Allied. He emphasized that these principles ensure every operation is intelligence-driven, aggressively executed, and supported by community collaboration.

“This significant increase in arrests is not by chance -it is the result of strategic enforcement, relentless commitment, and the dedication of every NCRPO officer. The message is loud and clear: there is no place for fugitives in Metro Manila,” Aberin stated.

Aberin highlighted that the NCRPO’s efforts are only beginning, with plans to further intensify arrest operations to ensure criminals are tracked, apprehended, and brought to justice. He urged Metro Manila residents to remain vigilant and report any criminal activity to their nearest police stations or through the NCRPO’s hotline, emphasizing community involvement in building a safer metropolis.

The NCRPO also reported a 17.04 percent decrease in focus crime incidents, dropping from 1,837 cases between Nov. 23, 2023, and March 2, 2024, to 1,524 cases from Nov. 23, 2024, to March 2, 2025. Focus crimes include murder, homicide, rape, physical injury, carnapping of motorcycles and motor vehicles, and theft.