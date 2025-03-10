Manila: Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon on Monday expressed strong disapproval over a five-minute power interruption at the terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), insisting on an immediate solution to prevent future occurrences.

According to Philippines News Agency, the power outage affected all three NAIA terminals on Sunday. Terminal 1 experienced a disruption at 7:40 a.m. with power resuming at 7:45 a.m., Terminal 2 faced an interruption at 7:24 a.m. with power restored at 7:48 a.m., and Terminal 3 was affected at 8 a.m. with power returning at 8:01 a.m. Dizon emphasized the need for generators to activate within a minute, calling the delay unacceptable during a press conference.

Dizon acknowledged the efforts of the airport operator, New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), for working on a long-term solution, which includes potentially connecting directly to the national grid to meet the airport’s significant power requirements. He stressed the importance of swiftly correcting the issue, ensuring fast restoration of power in such incidents.

Manila International Airport Authority general manager Eric Ines attributed the outage to a Meralco power tripping affecting the entire airfield and impacting the three terminals. He stated that NNIC’s general manager, Lito Alvarez, assured him of immediate corrective actions, supported by a Meralco emergency response team available round-the-clock.