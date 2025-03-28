Manila: The National Capital Region Police Office is all set to secure the start of the election campaign for local candidates on Friday. NCRPO Director, Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, said Wednesday that part of security measures is deploying more police officers to areas where local candidates are expected to visit and hold their respective campaign programs.

According to Philippines News Agency, Aberin stated that the NCRPO will lay down comprehensive security coverage to ensure that all activities in the campaign period would be peaceful and in accordance with the law. He urged candidates to focus on presenting their platforms and cooperate with the police’s security plan.

Aberin emphasized that the campaign period is a time for local candidates to present their plans and advocacy, while the NCRPO ensures that all areas where candidates and supporters gather remain safe and peaceful. He noted that police personnel have been deployed to locations where candidates’ supporters are expected to gather.

All deployment and security preparations are under the supervision of the Commission on Elections. The NCRPO is coordinating with the poll body for any adjustments in security plans and is identifying areas with a high probability of poll violence and intense political rivalry.

The comprehensive security plan crafted by the NCRPO also covers the observance of Holy Week, from the exodus of thousands of people in Metro Manila to the provinces until their return to their homes and workplaces in the metropolis. This approach aims to provide every Filipino with the opportunity to express their vote freely and confidently.

The campaign period for local candidates runs until May 10, with campaign activities prohibited on April 17-18, which are Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.