NCR Covid-19 positivity rate dips to 3.7%

MANILA: The positivity rate or the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the National Capital Region (NCR) further dropped to 3.7 percent as of Jan. 14.

The region’s positivity rate a week ago, on Jan. 7, was 5.8 percent.

"Low positivity rates also observed in ten other provinces in Luzon," OCTA Research Group fellow Dr. Guido David said over Twitter on Monday.

These provinces include Batangas, from 4.9 percent to 3.2 percent; Benguet from 5.3 percent to 3.6 percent; Bulacan from 3.5 percent to 2.3 percent; Cagayan from 7 percent to 3.9 percent; Cavite from 5.5 percent to 3.2 percent; Ilocos Norte from 4.3 percent to 3.9 percent; Laguna from 7.3 percent to 4.4 percent; Pampanga, 5.5 percent to 2.6 percent; Pangasinan from 4.3 percent to 3.9 percent and Zambales from 8.4 percent to 4.1 percent.

Isabela’s positivity rate increased from 35.1 percent to 50.2 percent which is considered "very high".

As of Jan. 15, the top five areas with the most number of cases include NCR with 96 cases and the provinces of Rizal with 16; Bohol with 10; Cavite with 10; Davao del Sur with 10; and Tarlac with 9

