﻿NBI files murder raps vs. 11 Albay cops in slay of 3 men

The National Bureau of Investigation (NB) on Thursday said it has formally filed multiple murder charges before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against police officers implicated in the death of a 28-year-old rent-a-car driver and two others in Oas, Albay in July last year.

Evelyn Samson Bautista, the mother of the victim Jose Maria Arvin Bautista, and his widow Frances Louissie Bautista, were accompanied by the NBI-Death Investigation Division in filing the cases before the DOJ on Wednesday for murder and planting of evidence charges.

Charged were Oas town police chief, Maj. Jerald John Villafuerte, Maj. Ray Anthony Villanueva, Capt. Raul Racho, Lt. Victor Borjal, Staff Sgt. Mark Anthony Reblora, Master Sgt. Nestor Salire Jr., Pat. Geofrey Avila, Senior Master Sgt. Romeo Raro Jr., Chief Master Sgt. Marvin Boral; Staff Sgt. Henry Ballon and Staff Sgt. Mark Jay Sevilla.

Investigation showed that the victim left Valenzuela City on July 19, 2021, driving a silver Suzuki Ertiga (NEK-1508) for a trip to Quezon Province to fetch two passengers, Ramon Mutuc Jr. and Gregorio Garcia.

The next day, the Albay police contacted Evelyn and informed her about the death of her son along with two others in a shootout.

The NBI, in its 211-page complaint affidavit, noted that all three men tested negative for powder burns in paraffin tests.

There was also no gunshot damage on the vehicle and the trajectory of the wounds was downward, suggesting the victims were on their knees when killed.

A re-autopsy by the NBI also noted bruises on the wrist of Jose Maria which may have come from having his hands restrained.

Earlier reports quoting the Police Regional Office 5 (Bicol) said the three victims were suspects killed in a buy-bust where police recovered some PHP1.75 million worth of shabu and three handguns.

Source: Philippines News Agency