Navy Ships Ferry Aid and Construction Materials to Masbate and Cebu

Masbate: The Philippine Navy has deployed two of its landing craft vessels to deliver relief goods and construction materials to communities in Masbate and Cebu hit by natural calamities. In separate missions, the BRP Agta (LC-290) transported 44.66 tons of construction materials to Masbate City on Saturday to aid in the rehabilitation of areas battered by Typhoon Opong.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Navy said BRP Agta was carrying construction supplies arranged through the Tanging Yaman Foundation, Inc., which partnered with the Armed Forces to support rebuilding efforts in Masbate. Meanwhile, the BRP Dagupan City (LS-551) departed Cavite the same day carrying 18,000 kilograms of relief goods for families displaced by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu earlier this week.

BRP Dagupan City was loaded with food packs, bottled water, hygiene kits, sleeping mats, and other essential relief goods consolidated by the Navy’s Civil Military Operations Group through donations from private organizations. Also onboard were critical disaster response equipment: a chemical truck, two mobile showers, a disaster response truck, two ambulances, and a special rescue vehicle provided by the Valenzuela City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, along with additional contributions from Manila Water, the Philippine Army’s Civil Military Operations Regiment, and the Naval Reserve Center.

The dual missions come as the government ramps up relief operations in the wake of Typhoon Opong, which displaced thousands in the Bicol region, and the powerful earthquake that damaged homes, schools, and infrastructure across Cebu and nearby provinces. The Department of Social Welfare and Development earlier reported that combined calamities have affected tens of thousands of families, with urgent needs ranging from food and clean water to shelter repair.

The Philippine Navy underscored its mandate to ‘provide timely humanitarian assistance and ensure the safe transport of relief goods and essential materials’ nationwide, complementing civilian agencies in disaster response. ‘The Navy remains steadfast in its commitment to the Filipino people, not only in defending the nation’s sovereignty but also in providing immediate assistance in times of need,’ it said.