Magnitude 5.0 Quake Rocks Ilocos Norte

Manila: A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Ilocos Norte Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. The quake, tectonic in origin, was recorded at 9:45 a.m. with its epicenter located 63 kilometers northwest of Currimao and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

According to Philippines News Agency, Phivolcs reported that Instrumental Intensity I, described as scarcely perceptible, was felt in San Nicolas and Laoag City, as well as in Sinait in Ilocos Sur. Instrumental intensity is a measure of ground motion. Residents in the affected areas were advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures, as aftershocks are possible following the tremor.

The Currimao Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office conducted roving and monitoring operations, particularly in the coastal areas, to ensure the safety of residents and assess possible impacts, according to a Facebook post.