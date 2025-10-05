PRO-9 Nabs 213 Fugitives, Seizes 197 Loose Firearms in September

Zamboanga peninsula: Authorities have arrested 213 fugitives and seized 197 loose firearms in their month-long law enforcement operations across Zamboanga Peninsula in September, a top police official announced Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta, director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), stated that 63 of the 213 arrested fugitives are listed as most wanted persons, while the remaining 150 are classified as other wanted persons.

‘These arrest missions were executed through close coordination between local police units, national support agencies, and valuable intelligence provided by vigilant citizens,’ Matta said in a statement.

The PRO-9 jurisdiction includes the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Zamboanga City. Meanwhile, Matta reported the recovery of 197 loose firearms through 231 law enforcement operations, which also resulted in the arrest of 14 individuals during the period.

‘These law enforcement operations included checkpoint activities, the implementation of search warrants, and voluntary surrender initiatives,’ he added.

Matta also cited the strong inter-agency coordination and active community support for the achievement. ‘The successful outcomes of these coordinated operations reflect the police’s resolve to protect communities from the scourge of illegal firearms,’ he noted.