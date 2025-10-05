PH to Experience Generally Fair Weather with Isolated Thunderstorms, PAGASA Reports

Manila: Except for localized thunderstorms, the country will experience generally fair weather on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau stated that Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat’. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

According to Philippines News Agency, PAGASA is monitoring a tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). The tropical storm, internationally named Halong, is located 2,190 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon. It is moving westward at 10 kilometers per hour (km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. Once inside PAR, it will be called Tropical Storm Quedan, as stated by PAGASA weather specialist Obe

t Badrina. He mentioned that Halong is not expected to affect the country in the next hours.

Furthermore, PAGASA is still keeping an eye on Typhoon Matmo, formerly known as Paolo, which is currently positioned 930 km west of extreme Northern Luzon. It has maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 170 km/h. The western sections of Northern and Central Luzon will experience moderate winds and moderate coastal waters. The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. Sunrise was at 5:46 a.m., and sunset will be at 5:43 p.m.