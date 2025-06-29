MWSS and Partners Aim to Plant 15 Million Trees by 2030

Quezon city: Encouraged by the successful planting of some 9 million trees over the past eight years in critical watershed areas across the country, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), Million Trees Foundation, Inc. (MTFI), and other private partners are targeting the planting of 15 million more trees by 2030.

According to Philippines News Agency, Melandrew Velasco, MTFI president, announced that private institutional partners, notably San Miguel Corporation, Maynilad, and Manila Water, will be honored during a Recognition and Awarding Ceremonies at the Celebrity Club in Quezon City on July 2. This event will coincide with the 2025 A Million Trees Challenge (AMTC) pledging session.

Acting Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Raphael Lotilla is invited as the keynote speaker for the occasion. Additionally, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is expected to promote the local government’s One Million Trees Project by 2028.

Launched in 2017, AMTC has consistently met its target of planting one million trees annually. Watersheds that benefit from the project include Angat, Ipo, La Mesa, Upper Marikina, Wawa, Kaliwa, and Laguna Lake.

In the previous year’s pledging session, 31 partners of MTFI committed to planting more than two million trees nationwide.