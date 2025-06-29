More Than 30K Runners Participate in Jakarta International Marathon

Jakarta: More than 30,000 runners from over 50 countries participated in the 2025 Jakarta International Marathon in Indonesia on Sunday, according to state-run media. The marathon commenced in the morning in Jakarta, with 31,000 domestic and international runners taking part in the event.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Antara News Agency reported that Gov. Pramono Anung noted the diverse participation, stating, “Participants in the Jakarta International Marathon came from 51 countries.” The marathon has been a yearly event since its inception in 2013, attracting runners from across the globe.

To facilitate the marathon, authorities closed 32 roads in Jakarta, ensuring a smooth race. The marathon started at the National Monument in central Jakarta, a significant landmark in the city.

The event underscored Jakarta’s commitment to promoting international sports events and fostering community engagement through athletics.