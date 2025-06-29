Senator Says Sports Instill Nation-Building Values in Youth

Manila: A fundraising dinner and fashion show in support of Alas Pilipinas and the country’s hosting of the FIVB Men’s World Championship in September was held at Foro de Intramuros Saturday night. Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, co-chairperson of the local organizing committee (LOC) and chair emeritus of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation, emphasized the role of sports in shaping the values necessary for building a strong nation.

According to Philippines News Agency, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano highlighted that sports serve as a powerful tool for instilling values such as teamwork, discipline, and sacrifice. These values, he noted, extend beyond athletics and are essential for families, schools, and communities. The event, dubbed ‘Spike for a Cause,’ was not only a gesture of gratitude but also a call for nation-building.

The local organizing committee for the FIVB Men’s World Championship includes prominent figures such as Presidential son William Vincent Marcos, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco

, and incoming Philippine Sports Commission chief Patrick Gregorio. Additionally, Senator Pia Cayetano, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, and sports patron Manuel V. Pangilinan form the LOC board.

Senator Cayetano remarked on the importance of teamwork both in family life and business, drawing parallels from sports. He also addressed the potential of sports as a constructive alternative for youth, particularly in combating drug issues. Cayetano expressed gratitude to Marcos and other partners from various sectors who share the vision of showcasing Filipino talent.

The upcoming world championship will feature participation from 32 countries, including the host nation, the Philippines. The event is set to take place at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Senator Cayetano urged the public to pray for peace and the success of the tournament.