﻿MRT-3 completes overhaul of 50 train cars

The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) has completed the overhaul of 50 out of its 72 train cars or more than two-thirds of its rolling stock.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the MRT-3 said the most recently overhauled train car was deployed Wednesday, and another set before the end of March.

These train cars have passed rigorous speed testing and quality checks to ensure the safety of passengers, it said.

“Sa kabuuan, 22 bagon na lamang sa 72 bagon ng MRT-3 ang naka i-schedule na ma-overhaul ng maintenance provider ng linya (In total, only 22 out of the MRT-3’s 72 train cars are scheduled to be overhauled by its maintenance provider),” the MRT-3 said.

The overhaul of the train cars has contributed to the increased passenger capacity of the rail line.

“Sa kasalukuyan, kayang makapagpatakbo ng MRT-3 ng hanggang 21 train sets, kasama ang 19 na 3-car CKD train sets at dalawang 4-car CKD train sets (To date, the MRT-3 is capable of running up to 21 train sets, including 19 three-car CKD train sets and two four-car CKD train sets.),” the MRT-3 said.

Each train cars are capable of carrying up to 394 passengers at 100 percent capacity—totaling 1,182 passengers per three-car train or 1,576 passengers per four-car train.

It also reminded passengers to follow Covid-19 health and safety protocols to safeguard their own health, which include the mandatory wearing of face masks and refraining from talking, eating, or drinking inside its trains.

Source: Philippines News Agency