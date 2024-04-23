IPOH, The eldest daughter of Petty Officer TNL Noor Rahiza Anuar, Nur Qistina Awliyah Mohd Azinor, 16, shared that her mother's body remained intact with just facial injuries. The Form Four student, speaking after the identification process earlier today, disclosed that only her mother's jaw was broken and there were no other serious injuries to the body. "My mother's jaw is broken, but Alhamdulillah, her body is intact," she said when met at the compound of the Forensic Department of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here tonight. Nur Qistina Awliyah said she last saw her mother this morning before going to school, located near their quarters within the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) Lumut base. "Recently, mama has been very busy, sometimes she comes back late at night. Mama only advised me to study hard," she said tearfully. Nur Qistina Awliyah said she never expected her mother's excitement to celebrate Aidilfitri would portend her leaving them. "On Aidilfitri day, she was the most excited to take pictures. Even dad found it strange. "After that, mama said perhaps this will be the last memory we can cherish," she said, adding that her mother's Aidilfitri outfit would be a cherished memento for their family. Qistina Awliyah also pointed out that this was her mother's first time participating in the TLDM Day celebration programme. The eldest of four siblings added that her mother's body would be buried in Yan, Kedah. Noor Rahiza, 39, was one of the 10 victims of the helicopter tragedy at the TLDM Lumut base this morning. She leaves behind a husband and four children aged between six and 16. Source: BERNAMA News Agency